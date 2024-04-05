Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A homeless man has been jailed for six years for stabbing a Costa Coffee worker multiple times after he was told he couldn’t charge his vape at the premises. Darren Laken, of no fixed address, had visited the coffee shop, on King Street in Derbyshire earlier on Saturday, September 16 to use the toilet.

The 31-year-old was known to staff who allowed him to use the facilities as it was believed he was homeless, but that day, as he was leaving, he asked to charge his vape and was told no as it was against store policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laken left the store swearing at the employee and walked to The Lion Hotel where he went into the bar, grabbed a bottle of wine and poured it over a desk and a computer before pulling a hotel worker to the floor and punching him. Another member of staff broke their hand as they tried to intervene.

From there, Laken headed back to King Street, stole a packet of knives from Poundland and went back into Costa Coffee. He then stabbed the victim 10-12 times in his head and arms, and colleagues and customers gave first aid support until the emergency services arrived. Laken was arrested shortly after the incident.

Darren Laken, 31, has been sentenced to six years in prison after stabbing a Costa Coffee worker multiple times

In a statement about the impact the incident has had, the victim said he continues to “live every day with the physical and mental trauma of being stabbed in the head whilst at work”. He said: “I wake up in the morning and the first thing I see in the mirror are my scars on my head and arms. I feel anxious around people and I’m always looking over my shoulder.”

Laken pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, and criminal damage. He was sentenced to six years in prison, with an additional four years on licence at a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday 4 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Ashley Taylor of Derbyshire Constabulary said: “This was a horrific incident, and my thoughts remain with the victim, who still lives with the mental and physical scars from this violent attack. I would like to thank him for his bravery throughout the investigation and during the court process.

“Laken committed numerous crimes and is now facing the consequences of those actions. I hope the fact that he is now in prison provides some reassurance to the local community.”