Copper piping stolen from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth as police release CCTV
QA Hospital has been the target of a burglary after copper piping was stolen from the premises.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary that took place at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.
The incident happened on December 24, 2023, when some copper piping was stolen from the premises. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: "We want to identify him as part of enquiries into a burglary at QA Hospital in Portsmouth. The incident happened between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on 24 December 2023, when some copper piping was stolen from the premises.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"If you know the man pictured, please call police on 101, quoting 44230527242. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.