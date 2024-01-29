Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary that took place at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

The incident happened on December 24, 2023, when some copper piping was stolen from the premises. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: "We want to identify him as part of enquiries into a burglary at QA Hospital in Portsmouth. The incident happened between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on 24 December 2023, when some copper piping was stolen from the premises.

