Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Copper piping stolen from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth as police release CCTV

QA Hospital has been the target of a burglary after copper piping was stolen from the premises.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary that took place at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

The incident happened on December 24, 2023, when some copper piping was stolen from the premises. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: "We want to identify him as part of enquiries into a burglary at QA Hospital in Portsmouth. The incident happened between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on 24 December 2023, when some copper piping was stolen from the premises.

"If you know the man pictured, please call police on 101, quoting 44230527242. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."

Related topics:PoliceCCTVHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.