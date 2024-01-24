Police outside a house in Costessey after four people were found dead inside the property. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The two girls found alongside the bodies of a man and a woman at a house near Norwich died of knife wounds. Norfolk police said based on a Home Office post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday (January 24), the cause of death for both girls was knife wounds to the neck.

This follows the discovery of four bodies by police, provisionally named as Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, aged eight, on Friday morning (January 19).

An hour before the bodies were discovered, it was later revealed that a 999 emergency call was made by a man from the house on Allan Bedford Crescent, in Costessey but the police were not sent to the address.

Officers discovered the bodies including a father and two young girls, believed to be his daughters, more than an hour later at around 7.15am after forcing their way into the property, following an alert by a member of a public, who was concerned for the welfare of the people inside shortly before 7am.

Home Office post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday (21 January) established the woman died as a result of stab wounds to the neck while man died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Following the cause of deaths being established, Norfolk police said detectives have confirmed that the deaths of Kanticha, Jasmin and Natasha are being treated as murder. The death of Bartlomiej is not being treated as suspicious and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths as enquiries for the coronial process continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand how incredibly shocking this incident is for all involved and for the wider community and that this latest update adds to the sense of heartbreak. Our thoughts are with the family of the those found at the property grieving such a traumatic loss.

“We would like to thank the community for their help and will continue to provide reassurance patrols in the area. A cordon will remain on at the address whilst we finalise our detailed examination of the scene.”

Police outside a house in Costessey after four people were found dead inside the property (Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)