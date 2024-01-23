Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four people found dead at a property near Norwich last week have formally been named by police. Bartolmiej, Kuczynski, aged 45, Kanticha Sukpengpanao, aged 36, Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, aged nine were found dead on Friday, January 19.

An hour before the bodies were discovered, it was later revealed that a 999 emergency call was made by a man from the house on Allan Bedford Crescent, in Costessey but the police were not sent to the address.

Officers discovered the bodies including a father and two young girls, believed to be his daughters, more than an hour later at around 7.15am after forcing their way into the property, following an alert by a member of a public, who was concerned for the welfare of the people inside shortly before 7am.

Home Office post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday (21 January) established the woman died as a result of stab wounds to the neck while man died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Post-mortem examinations for the two girls will be carried out on Wednesday, January 24. Detectives confirmed on Sunday they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Norfolk police said the incident was initially referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) due to police contact at the address on 14 December, relating to a missing person enquiry.

