Police name four people found dead at house near Norwich as port-mortem due for two girls
The four people found dead at a property near Norwich last week have been named
and live on Freeview channel 276
The four people found dead at a property near Norwich last week have formally been named by police. Bartolmiej, Kuczynski, aged 45, Kanticha Sukpengpanao, aged 36, Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, aged nine were found dead on Friday, January 19.
An hour before the bodies were discovered, it was later revealed that a 999 emergency call was made by a man from the house on Allan Bedford Crescent, in Costessey but the police were not sent to the address.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers discovered the bodies including a father and two young girls, believed to be his daughters, more than an hour later at around 7.15am after forcing their way into the property, following an alert by a member of a public, who was concerned for the welfare of the people inside shortly before 7am.
Home Office post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday (21 January) established the woman died as a result of stab wounds to the neck while man died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.
Post-mortem examinations for the two girls will be carried out on Wednesday, January 24. Detectives confirmed on Sunday they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Norfolk police said the incident was initially referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) due to police contact at the address on 14 December, relating to a missing person enquiry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The constabulary then made a second referral to the IOPC on Saturday, January 20, concerning the 999 call made at 6am by the man at the address, prior to the incident, which didn’t result in the deployment of officers. The police said IOPC will assess the circumstances of the call and determine the appropriate level of investigation required.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.