Drunk dad-of-three jailed after hurling abuse at an air stewardess and biting a police officer. (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)

A dad-of-three has been jailed after he shouted abuse at an air stewardess and in a separate incident threatened to punch a Border Force officer. Mohammed Riaz, who has 19 previous convictions, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court in September to three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

Judge Joanne Woodward has now jailed him for a total of 14 months. Riaz will serve half that in custody, with the rest on licence. Judge Woodward said: "The level of verbal abuse in the presence of families and young children was at the highest end.”

The court heard that Riaz, 42, became verbally abusive to an air stewardess on a flight from Marrakech in Morocco to Liverpool John Lennon Airport on 15 July 2019 after being refused more alcohol. Riaz reduced the air stewardess to tears over his behaviour.

Mark Pritchard, prosecuting the case, said of the 2019 incident: "The defendant was deemed to be intoxicated by a member of cabin crew who refused to serve him any more alcohol. In response the defendant became verbally abusive." Manchester Evening News reported that the court heard that he shouted “who f***** your mother you fat stewardess white b****” at her.

Mr Pritchard said: "Due to his behaviour, the captain requested police attendance at the airport. The complainant opened the door of the aircraft and was met by police. She was still crying due to his behaviour. The officers described the defendant as being unsteady on his feet, having glazed eyes, slurring his words and smelling of alcohol. Because of this he was arrested."

The court heard that Riaz continued to shout abuse aimed at the stewardess and the plane as he was led away. While being taken to custody in a vehicle, Riaz bit a police constable’s forearm “leaving teeth marks but not breaking the skin” a judge was told.

The second incident occurred on 2 January 2021 when Riaz was travelling on a flight from Istanbul in Turkey to Manchester Airport. Mr Pritchard said Riaz had been "singing and dancing, refusing to wear a face covering, punching people’s seats and shadow boxing in the aircraft aisles" during the flight.

The aircraft was met by police at the gate and the court heard a number of families approached an officer to complain about Riaz’s behaviour. He was handcuffed and taken through Border Control where he then abused the Border Force officer, saying “you f****** b****, did you not get your leg up last night?”. He then threatened her saying he would “punch her f****** head in” and made comments about raping “white women”.