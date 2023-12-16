A “dangerous” gun-toting thug shocked revellers in Leeds city centre enjoying a night out when he chased a group armed with a pistol.

A “dangerous” gun-toting thug shocked revellers in Leeds city centre enjoying a night out when he chased a group through the streets, armed with a pistol. Cameron Collier was handed more than 16 years’ jail at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (December 15) for this incident and a raft of other offences, including drug dealing and a bloody street attack in which he stabbed a man.

He was deemed a danger to the public by Judge Christopher Batty, despite having no previous convictions. He told the 21-year-old: “You have never been in trouble before but I have to sentence you for a catalogue of offences. It’s unclear to me exactly why you committed such offences, but what they demonstrate to me is someone who I consider to be dangerous.”

Prosecuting, Jade Edwards said Collier’s offending began on May 16, 2021, when he arrived outside the Wetherspoon’s pub in Garforth after a fight broke out at closing time. He turned up in a Renault Clio, got out and challenged a group involved. It was thought he said: “Have you been scrapping with my boys?”

He then pulled out a large knife and stabbed one of the group in the leg, before swinging again and striking the victim in the arm. He then left the scene. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance. He recovered but has ongoing mental scars, as well as physical.

On June 11, 2021, the Renault was pulled over by police and Collier was in the passenger seat. He had almost £800 worth of cannabis on him, an extendable baton, £526 in cash and two mobile phones. His home was searched and another £70 worth of cannabis was found. During his interview, Collier claimed it was all for personal use.

Then in the early hours of November 11, 2022, following a confrontation outside the Space nightclub on Hirst Yard in Leeds city centre, Collier was seen to be handed a bag which contained a gun. With two other men, one of which was waving a machete, they chased a group through the city centre as shocked revellers looked on.

Collier was arrested a short time later, and a member of the public informed police that Collier had thrown the bag under a car before being detained. It was recovered and found to contain a modified blank-firing cartridge pistol. Experts later said it was in a poor condition, but was still capable of firing.

Finally, on June 14 this year, his home in east Leeds was raided where officers found a 9mm pistol, 9mm rounds and magazine, £3,330 of cannabis, £700 worth of cocaine and £1,635 in cash.

Overall, Collier admitted Section 18 wounding, possession of a bladed article and offensive weapon, two counts of possession Class B drugs, dealing in cannabis and cocaine, possession of criminal property, affray, two counts of possession of prohibited firearms and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Mitigating, Harry Crowson said: “He is only starting to understand the dangers he put himself in. It’s a very difficult thing for him to process right now.”

Mr Crowson said one of the associates involved in the city centre chase has since been murdered.