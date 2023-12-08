Lianne Gordon, 42, was shot dead in hackney in a shooting which also injured two others

Police have arrested a teenage boy after Lianne Gordon, 42, was shot dead in Hackney. (Credit: Metropolitan Police)

Police have arrested a teenage boy after a mum was murdered during a fatal shooting in Hackney.

A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder. He was arrested in the early hours of Friday December 8.

Ms Gordon was shot and killed in the incident which took place on Vine Close at around 6.30pm on Tuesday December 5. Police arrived at the scene alongside paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

Three people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, with Ms Gordon being pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were transported to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Yorke said: “While this arrest marks a significant development in this investigation, I would like to reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to come forward. I have a team of dedicated and experienced officers working tirelessly to ensure Lianne’s family and friends get the answers they so desperately need; if you can help then please get in touch.”

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, added: “This arrest demonstrates the progress the investigation is making and I hope it gives the local community confidence in the commitment we made on Wednesday to finding those responsible for Lianne’s murder and holding them to account. I am extremely grateful for the support from our communities to date and this has been crucial in driving the investigation forwards. As DCI Yorke outlined, we continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8345 3865, use 101 or message via ‘X’ @MetCC. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.