The passenger who died at the scene of a crash has been named as 17-year-old Madison Jean Evans

The B4376 near Much Wenlock. Photo: Google

A teenage girl who died at the scene of a crash in Shropshire has been named at the opening of the inquest into her death. Madison Jean Evans, aged 17, was a passenger in a one-vehicle crash on the B4376 near Much Wenlock on November 28, this year, the inquest at Shropshire Coroner's Court was told on Thursday (December 7).

Assistant Shropshire and Telford Coroner, Heath Westerman, was told the emergency services were called and Miss Evans was confirmed dead at 6.55pm on the day. Ms Evans was an apprentice mechanic born in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on May 25, 2006, the inquest heard. Mr Westerman officially opened and adjourned the full inquest, to be held on March 21, 2024.

National World's sister title, The Shropshire Star, had reported the B4376, which connects Much Wenlock to Broseley, was closed for around seven hours after the crash. Officers received reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa near to Bellhole Cottage at around 6.20pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances to the scene along with two paramedic officers. The Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car from Cosford also attended the scene, as did a community first responder.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “On arrival, crews found one car had come off the road and crashed into a tree. The female passenger was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The male driver was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

