Daniel Khalife is understood to have escaped HMP Wandsworth by clinging to the underside of a food delivery van.

The urgent hunt for a man who escaped prison while awaiting trial for terrorism-related offences has entered its second day.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, managed to break out of London’s HMP Wandsworth at around 7:50am on Wednesday (6 September) by clinging to the underside of a food delivery van. It is understood that he was working in the kitchens at the time.

The ex-soldier, who was discharged from the British Army in May, is accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base, and was on remand awaiting trial in relation to terror and Official Secrets Act offences.

As the manhunt stretched into Thursday (7 September), there were no signs that police had made a breakthrough - with questions mounting over how Khalife managed to escape in the first place. The Ministry of Justice is also understood to be investigating why someone accused of such serious crimes was not placed in a higher security prison.

According to The Times, there was a delay of approximately an hour between prison officials noticing the prisoner was missing and subsequently contacting the Met Police.

Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Daniel Abed Khalife. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Khalife was last seen wearing the prison’s chef uniform - a white t-shirt and red and white chequered trousers - with brown steel toe cap boots. He has short brown hair, is around 6ft2, and has been described as “of slim build”.

The Met Police said it had “no reason to believe Khalife poses a threat to the wider public” but urged members of the public not to approach him. Instead, if anyone sees him, they have been told to call 999.

Khalife is said to have links to the Kingston area of London and north-west England, but the search has been expanded across the country - with all police forces and UK border points put on notice on Wednesday (6 September).

Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, confirmed that although the search is focused in London, Khalife “could be anywhere in the country at the moment and we are mindful of the risk of him potentially leaving the country”.

Amid concerns about Khalife potentially trying to flee the UK, passengers at airports such as Gatwick, Heathrow, and Manchester faced lengthy delays. Security checks were said to be heightened, and many travellers reported having their passports and IDs checked while they were waiting for their gate numbers.

