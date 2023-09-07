Watch more videos on Shots!

A nationwide manhunt is underway for a soldier-turned-terror suspect who has escaped from a prison in southwest London.

Daniel Khalife, 21, was awaiting trial after being accused of terrorism and spying offences when he fled HMP Wandsworth by clinging to the underside of a food delivery van.

Police across the UK are searching for ex-British Army soldier, with members of the public told not to approach him if they see him. Concerns that Khalife may attempt to flee the country were raised - prompting major delays at airports such as Heathrow and Manchester while officials conducted extra security checks.

Questions have been mounting over how Khalife managed to escape the Category B prison in the first place - with the Ministry of Justice understood to be investigating why someone accused of such serious crimes was not placed in a higher security prison (Category A).

But who is Daniel Khalife, was he in the British Army, and what is he accused of? Here’s everything you need to know about him - including how he escaped prison.

Who is Daniel Khalife?

Daniel Khalife, 21, first started serving as a soldier in the British Army in 2018. He was based at the Ministry of Defence’s Stafford military base, known as Beacon Barracks, where he worked as a computer network engineer with the Royal Corps of Signals.

The Royal Signals, of whom Princess Anne has been Colonel-in-Chief since 1977, are described by the Ministry of Defence as “leaders in IT, Cyber, and Telecommunications, providing battle-winning communications to every part of the Army”. On the British Army website, those who serve in this regiment are said to be “trained to become experts in engineering and operating systems, [and] networks and cyber equipment.”

Police have said Khalife has links to the Kingston area in London, as well as north-west England. He has been described as having short brown hair, being of slim build, and around 6ft2.

What is he accused of?

Khalife was arrested in January 2023, charged with terror and Official Secrets Act offences. He was accused of planting fake bombs (carrying out a bomb hoax) at his own military base.

According to court documents, Khalife allegedly placed “three canisters with wires at RAF Stafford, with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property.”

He is also accused of “eliciting or attempting to elicit” information about soldiers from the Ministry of Defence Joint Personnel Administration System. This was said to be “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”

Khalife was also previously arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of a separate offence, but was bailed before later being re-arrested following an investigation by Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command.

The 21-year-old former British Army soldier has denied all charges against him. He is due to face a six-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court on 13 November.

How did he escape HMP Wandsworth?

Khalife was working in Wandsworth Prison’s kitchen when he went missing at around 7.50am on Wednesday (6 September). He is believed to have escaped by clinging to the underside of a food delivery van as it left the prison grounds, holding onto “strapping” which has since been found on a vehicle.

HMP Wandsworth was put in lockdown after the 21-year-old fled. Police were contacted and a manhunt has been underway ever since.

Questions have been raised over why Khalife was awaiting trial in a Category B jail - the second highest level of security - instead of a Category A, where those facing terror-related charges are usually placed.