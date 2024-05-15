World-famous magician, David Copperfield, has been accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour by 16 women. Picture: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

More than a dozen women have made sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour claims against magician David Copperfield, it has been reported. The allegations, first reported by the Guardian, span 40 years from the late 1980s to 2014, with more than half the women claiming they were under 18 when targeted. Some say they were 15, the Guardian says, featuring the stories of Carla and Lily (not their real names).

Lawyers for Copperfield denied all the allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour. They said he has “never, ever acted inappropriately with anyone, let alone anyone under age”.

But Carla says she was given the world-famous magician’s phone number after a show in Georgia, US, in 1991. She said she felt “groomed” after Copperfield - who is more than twice her age - sent her gifts and notes in between their meetings and she claims, when she turned 18, took her virginity. His lawyer denied his client groomed Carla and said they had a “consensual relationship”.

Lily, in an incident around two years after Carla’s first meeting with the star, claims she felt giddy after taking part in an on-stage trick with Copperfield at a performance in San Francisco. Now in their 40s, the two - who have never met - are among 16 women who have filed complaints against Copperfield, the Guardian said.

Lily said she was “groped” during the on-stage trick and had nightmares for years about Copperfield using his magic on her.

There is no evidence Copperfield knew Carla and Lily’s exact ages when they say they met him, according to the Guardian. In response to detailed questions from the Guardian about the claims, his lawyer denied wrong doing, saying the allegations were “false and entirely without foundation”.

