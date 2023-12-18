Derbyshire van incident: Samuel Wilson, 26, dies after being struck by van as driver charged with murder
27-year-old Zac Newman of Stapleford, Nottinghamshire has been charged with murder after the fatal incident in Derbyshire over the weekend
A man has been charged with murder after a 26-year-old man was killed during a fatal van collision.
Derbyshire Constabulary has charged 27-year-old Zac Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, after the death of Samuel Wilson. He died at the scene after he was struck by the van in Market Place, Ilkeston, Derbyshire just after 2am on Saturday December 16. Two others were also injured in the icident, but have since been released from hospital.
Derbyshire Constabulary said: "A man has been charged following a serious collision in Ilkeston where a man died. Zac Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, has been charged with murder, section 18 wounding with intent and attempted section 18 GBH.
"The incident took place on the Market Place at Ilkeston just after 2am on Saturday 16 December. The 27-year-old has been remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court later today, Monday 18 December."
Tributes were paid to the "kind" and "funny" 26-year-old on social media. Football club Curzon AFC, who Mr Wilson played for, posted on social media saying: "It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share the news that our kind, loving, funny, talented Number 12 and last season’s player of the season Sam Wilson, tragically lost his life early hours this morning. We’ve not just lost a player, we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a son, a boyfriend and all round one of life’s good guys, his impact on all of our lives will never be forgotten!
“Sam we love you and we will all miss you. Until we meet again keep looking down on us with that infectious smile. Love you mate from all at Afc Curzon.”
In a JustGiving page set up to raise money for his family, Mr Wilson's sister said that there were "no words" to describe the family's loss. She added: “Our hearts will forever be broken, and there are no words to describe the huge hole it has left in all of our hearts.”
