A disqualified driver, who caused the tragic death of a five-year-old boy, has had his appeal to reduce his sentence rejected by the Court of Appeal.

Darren Jacques, 42, was already serving a driving ban when he killed young Layton Darwood in an incident in Fenham, near Newcastle, in August 2020. Despite being halfway through a 42-month driving ban following a previous conviction for drink driving, Jacques was driving a Ford Transit tipper truck with a trailer attached for work when the fatal incident occurred.

On the day of the tragedy, Jacques stopped on Willow Avenue to buy alcohol, leaving the vehicle unattended. Seemingly unaware, Layton, who had been sent out by his family to buy sweets for a picnic, climbed onto the trailer. As Jacques began driving away, the young boy attempted to step off but tragically fell and was crushed under the wheels, resulting in fatal injuries.

Jacques initially provided a false name to the police but was later convicted of causing death by driving while disqualified after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. In December of the following year, he was sentenced to six years in prison and received a further six-year driving ban upon his release.

On Tuesday (August 13), Jacques' legal team argued before the Court of Appeal that his sentence was "manifestly excessive" and should be reduced. Barrister Chris Knox, representing Jacques, claimed that while the consequences of Jacques' actions were "desperate," the actual driving was at the "very bottom end of bad driving."

Layton Darwood, five, was crushed to death by a trailer attached to a van driven by a disqualified driver, Darren Jacques in August 2020. | Northumbria Police

He stressed that there was no gross driving, intoxication, speeding, or dangerous manoeuvres involved, and the failure to check the trailer was the primary fault.

However, the three senior judges, Mr Justice Cavanagh, Lord Justice Warby, and Mr Justice Wall, dismissed the appeal. They described the original sentence as "fully merited" and stated that the challenge was "not arguable."

In their ruling, Mr Justice Cavanagh said: "A sentence of six years' imprisonment is fully merited. It is not unjust in the circumstances of the case."

The judges highlighted Jacques' "appalling" criminal record, which included 26 convictions for 54 offenses, 11 of which were motoring-related. They noted his habitual disregard for the law, having been disqualified from driving four times, including once in 2018.

The court acknowledged the devastating impact of Layton's death on his family, describing the sentencing judge's approach as "conspicuously clear, thoughtful, and thorough."

Jacques will continue to serve his six-year sentence, with the additional driving disqualification to be enforced upon his release.

Witnesses recounted the desperate attempts made to save Layton’s life and administer CPR before paramedics arrived. Telecoms data later recovered by police revealed contact between Jacques and his employer in the moments following the devastating collision where it was revealed he had been given details of another man to supply to police.

Jacques continued to lie about his identity for around two hours while doctors and paramedics attempted to save Layton’s life nearby. But he later confessed to his identity when told to give his fingerprints. He was then arrested. Sadly, later that night, Layton died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

A statement issued by Layton’s mother Stephany on behalf of the family read: “We are devastated by what happened and miss Layton beyond words. He was a loving, happy little boy with his whole life ahead of him and our worst nightmare came true the day we lost him.”