A mum has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter after four of her children died following a house fire

A mother has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of her two sets of twin sons who died following a house fire. Deveca Rose also denied cruelty towards the children, who were aged three and four at the time of their deaths in 2021. The 29-year-old, of Wallington, south London, is set to stand trial at the Old Bailey on September 9.

Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, died after a fire at a property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, at about 7pm on December 16 2021.

The scene of the fire in Collingwood Road, Sutton, where four children have died. Credit: Lynn Rusk

The children had been extracted from the “intense blaze” at the mid-terrace house by firefighters. They were given CPR before they were taken to two south London hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.