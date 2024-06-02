Man killed in Stafford shooting: Staffordshire police refer themselves to IOPC watchdog
A man was killed after his gun went off in what police are calling a “tragic incident”.
It happened on Friday, after emergency services were sent out to a “concern for welfare” call at about 6.20pm. According to police, a man in his 50s “discharged his firearm, resulting in him being seriously injured”. Despite the best efforts of medical staff at the scene, he died shortly afterwards.
Staffordshire Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, over the incident in Espleys Yard in Stafford, because they had recently been in touch with the man. They say they are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation, and that there is no risk to the public. The man’s family have been informed.
Detective Inspector Louise Booker said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family in what is a tragic incident. We remain in regular contact with them and will be providing specialist support.”
Extra police have been drafted in to investigate and speak to local residents. Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation can call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 534 of 31 May.
