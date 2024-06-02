Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was killed after he shooting his gun - and police have referred themselves to the watchdog

A man was killed after his gun went off in what police are calling a “tragic incident”.

It happened on Friday, after emergency services were sent out to a “concern for welfare” call at about 6.20pm. According to police, a man in his 50s “discharged his firearm, resulting in him being seriously injured”. Despite the best efforts of medical staff at the scene, he died shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staffordshire Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, over the incident in Espleys Yard in Stafford, because they had recently been in touch with the man. They say they are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation, and that there is no risk to the public. The man’s family have been informed.

Detective Inspector Louise Booker said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family in what is a tragic incident. We remain in regular contact with them and will be providing specialist support.”