Four boys - including a 12-year-old - have been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl in Newark, Nottinghamshire

Four more boys - bringing the total to eight - have been arrested as part of a rape investigation.

Police were told that a teenage girl had been attacked on Yorke Drive Playing fields, in Newark between 5.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, May 25.

Detectives arrested four last week, who are released on conditional bail, and have now apprehended a further four boys. A boy aged 12, a 13-year-old, and two boys aged 14 have all been arrested on suspicion of rape, and have all been released on bail with strict conditions.

Detective Inspector Amy Revill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have made a further four arrests in this case and our investigation is continuing to move at pace. We are continuing to support the girl and her family with specially trained officers and are doing everything we can to establish exactly what’s happened.

“I want to again appeal to the local community and anyone who may have any information to please get in touch with us. We have had several people come forward to help us with our inquiries – so thank you for your assistance.”

Inspector Charlotte Ellam, District Commander for Newark, added: “I understand the concerns this incident has caused to our community in Newark. But I want to make clear the team of detectives investigating this incident are working around the clock and we will uncover exactly what’s happened. We’ve been carrying out extra patrols in the area and this will continue. So, if you do have any concerns, please speak to one of my officers.

“We would also ask that people please avoid speculation whilst we go through this process. We’ll make sure to keep you updated as our investigation progresses.”