Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with the rape of a teenage girl and the sexual assault of another girl on Bournemouth beach

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a teenage girl on Bournemouth beach and the sexual assault of another girl. The offences are alleged to have taken place close to the Bournemouth Oceanarium at the Dorset seaside resort at about 7.30pm on Sunday, May 19.

Antony Demetriades, of Bournemouth, has been charged with counts of rape and sexual assault. He appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody for a further hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court on June 20, according to a court official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “Dorset Police received a report at 8.40pm on Sunday 19 May 2024 that a teenage girl had been raped at Bournemouth Beach and another teenage girl had been sexually assaulted. The incident is reported to have occurred in the area of the Bournemouth Oceanarium at around 7.30pm that evening.

“The victims are being supported by specially-trained officers and a full investigation into the matter remains ongoing. Following enquiries, a 24-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested and has been charged with two counts of rape and sexual assault.”

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a teenage girl on Bournemouth beach and the sexual assault of another girl. The offences are alleged to have taken place close to the Bournemouth Oceanarium at the Dorset seaside resort at about 7.30pm on Sunday, May 19.

Police have since launched an appeal for information or any witnesses to come forward to assist them in their enquiries. “Detective Inspector Mark Fursman said: “This remains an extensive ongoing investigation and I am appealing to anyone with information that might assist our inquiries to please come forward.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the Oceanarium on the evening of Sunday 19 May 2024 to please come forward. I would also urge anyone who may have taken any footage or images from the beach that evening to please review the material to see if they have captured anything that might help our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We fully recognise reports of this nature may cause concern for our local communities and I would like to reassure members of the public that there will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.

“We will also again be working with our partners to ensure a visible presence in the area of beach and seafront as we enter the summer months. This has been a fast-moving and detailed investigation and we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.