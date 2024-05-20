Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a Spanish bar manager in S’Illot Majorca for raping a 19-year-old British tourist

A Spanish bar manager has been arrested in a popular holiday hotspot on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old British tourist. The Guardia Civil arrested the Spanish man, a manager of a bar in S'Illot (Sant Llorenç), on Friday (17 May).

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the 19-year-old had gone to the bar where she was invited to have drinks by the manager. She reportedly started to feel unwell, and the bar manager alongside two others took her to a storeroom.

The paper reports that the girl refused and managed to push the door open and get onto the street, where she was then allegedly pursued and taken to a secluded spot. The two other men witnessed the assault and did nothing to prevent it. They are currently being sought by the Guardia Civil.

The woman returned to her hotel at around 4am and told reception what had happened. The Guardia Civil's Judicial Police later located the bar manager and arrested him.