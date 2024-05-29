Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four boys have been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl, police have confirmed. The attack took place in Newark over the bank holiday weekend with detectives continuing to carry out a thorough investigation in the area.

The victim reported to police she had been attacked on Yorke Drive playing fields in the town, between 5.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (May 25).

Two males aged 15, and one aged 16, were arrested on Monday (May 27) on suspicion of rape. They have since been released on bail with strict conditions. A fourth boy, aged 16, was arrested on Tuesday (May 28) and remains in police custody.

Four boys have been arrested following allegations a teenage girl was raped on Yorke Drive playing fields in Newark. Picture: Google Maps

Investigating the incident, Inspector Dan Evans, said: “Officers are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Newark. The teenager and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and I hope we can offer the public some reassurance that four boys have been arrested as we establish what has happened.

“A number of people have come forward to help us with our inquiries and I would like to thank them for their assistance. Anyone who has any information, especially those in the Yorke Drive area at the time are being urged to get in touch.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Charlotte Ellam added: “This incident is understandably going to cause a great deal of alarm and distress in the Newark community. I want to reassure the public we are doing everything we can to establish what happened.

“The public can expect to see increased patrols in the area and anyone who has any concerns then please do speak to one of our officers.”