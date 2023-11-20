A woman sustained serious injuries at an address in Dewsbury and later died from her injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Dewsbury, as police investigate the incident. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed at a property in Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 35-year-old man has been taken into custody following a "domestic-related incident" at an address on Dearnley Street in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury on Sunday 19 November. Emergency services attended the scene at around 6.43pm after they received reports of a woman in her 20s being seriously injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman received medical attention but later died from her injuries. A large police presence remained in the area until the 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the woman's death.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury. We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

“A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic related incident. Local NPT officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.