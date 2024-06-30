Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After being given a three-year prison sentence, Dominique Boutonnat said he would step down from his position as head of France’s National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC).

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting his godson in 2020 and was handed a three-year prison sentence, including two years suspended. According to reports, he is expected to live under house arrest with an electronic bracelet for one year. The 54 year old was also banned from any contact with the victim for three years.

The assault took place during a holiday in Greece in 2020 when Dominique Boutonnat’s godson was 19 years of age. France 24 reported that “The trial came as French cinema reels from a renewed #MeToo reckoning that has seen several big names, including acting legend Gerard Depardieu, accused of sexual abuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to France 24, “In its verdict, the court ruled that the "plaintiff's version was more credible" than that of Boutonnat who, according to the court, had always exercised "a real influence" over his godson. The court also found that Boutonnat's explanations "were not necessarily rational" and "could lead to confusion and imply" that of the two, he was "the one who had the greatest interest in keeping things quiet."

Movie boss Dominique Boutonnat sentenced to prison for sexual assault | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French actress and MeToo activist Judith Godreche recently led a demonstration outside the CNC in Paris calling on Dominique Boutonnat to be suspended, this took place on the eve of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

After Dominique Boutonnat announced he would be stepping down from his position from the CNC, Olivier Henrard, the current deputy general director was named acting president until a permanent head is appointed.

Dominique Boutonnat says that he plans to appeal and maintains his innocence. Screen Daily reported that in a letter that they have seen, Dominique Boutonnat said that ”In order not to damage, even if only in terms of image, the institution for which the President of the Republic has entrusted me with responsibility, I have decided to cease the exercise of my duties as of today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad