Edinburgh crime: Man arrested following serious assault in residential street
It is understood a 17-year-old man was assaulted in a residential address around 10pm on Friday, September 6. The teenager was rushed to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
A witness said that a police cordon was in place following the incident and a tent was erected outside a property in the area. Police advised an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and their enquiries continue.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a 17-year-old male having been seriously assaulted on Broomhouse Road in Edinburgh around 10pm on Friday, September 6 2024. He was taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and further enquiries are ongoing.”