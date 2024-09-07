Edinburgh crime: Man arrested following serious assault in residential street

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

7th Sep 2024, 12:47pm
An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Edinburgh.

It is understood a 17-year-old man was assaulted in a residential address around 10pm on Friday, September 6. The teenager was rushed to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A 17-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Broomhouse Road at around 10pm on Friday, September 6placeholder image
A 17-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Broomhouse Road at around 10pm on Friday, September 6 | Google Maps

A witness said that a police cordon was in place following the incident and a tent was erected outside a property in the area. Police advised an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and their enquiries continue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a 17-year-old male having been seriously assaulted on Broomhouse Road in Edinburgh around 10pm on Friday, September 6 2024. He was taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and further enquiries are ongoing.”

