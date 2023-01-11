Beautician Elle Edwards was fatally shot in the head while on a Christmas Eve night out with family and friends.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot to death in a pub on Christmas Eve.

The 22-year-old from Wirral was arrested following enquiries in mid-Wales, Merseyside Police said. A Wirral woman, 23, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force added. Both have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot in the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24. She was not thought to have been the target of the attack, in which four men were also hurt. She was on a night out with her sister and friends when she was caught by a bullet.

Elle Edwards worked at beauty salon, Nova. Image: Family handout

Det Supt Sue Coombs said: “This brings the number of arrests in connection with the tragic death of Elle to five.

“Although extensive work is going on from our dedicated teams across Merseyside Police and a great deal of intelligence has come in, I would still ask that anyone who has information and has yet to come forward does so.

“If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers, where information can be given in confidence.”

Three people have already been arrested in connection with the murder. A 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, Wirral, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and bailed pending further inquiries. A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, was recalled to prison on licence.

Floral tributes have been laid outside the pub. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

In their first public statement since Ms Edwards’ death, her family said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in. She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

“Her laugh was infectious, anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future. She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always. My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend. She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.”