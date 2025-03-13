Ex-rugby star and BBC pundit Danika Priim appears in court over sexual assault allegations
Danika Priim has been accused of groping a woman at a cricket club in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on July 22, 2022. The 40-year-old, who played for Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos, and England during her six-year career, appeared in Leeds Crown Court today (March 13).
Appearing in court, Priim pleaded not guilty to a single charge of sexual assault and is set to stand trial in November 2026. The charge states she "intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over" in a sexual manner without consent and without a reasonable belief that the woman was consenting.
Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, granted Priim conditional bail.
Priim made her Leeds Rhinos debut in 2018 against her former club, Bradford Bulls, playing 29 games and scoring three tries. She was part of the Rhinos squad that won both the Challenge Cup and Super League in 2019.
She first represented England in 2015 and played in the 2017 World Cup in Australia. Priim retired from rugby league in 2021 at age 37 after winning every major domestic title.