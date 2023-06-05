Michelle Hodgkinson was fatally attacked as she went to meet her mum for coffee

The heartbroken family of a 51-year-old woman stabbed to death on her way to meet her mum for a coffee have spoken of their “utter shock” at her “horrific” final moments.

Michelle Hodgkinson was walking along Edge Lane in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, when she was attacked by a man and stabbed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police received reports of the attack at around 12pm on Friday (2 June) but despite the best efforts of emergency services, she sadly died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Greater Manchester Police said. He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Michelle Hodgkinson was fatally attacked as she went to meet her mum for coffee (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)

Ms Hodgkinson was described by her family as their “biggest cheerleader” and “our rock”, as they paid tribute to her following her death.

In a statement, her family said: “Everyone who knows Michelle is in utter shock at the attack she endured and how horrific her last moments were. Our Shelly B was the most amazing, loving, selfless and funny daughter, mother, mother-in-law, sister, auntie and most recently a nanna.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a privilege to have been known and loved by her. She loved helping people in her community and was known for volunteering as an appropriate adult, her charity work and loved creating hampers to make people smile.

“She would be there for anyone and the day she was taken from us, she was doing just that – walking to meet her mum to take her shopping and to go for a coffee. Our family and friends are heartbroken. In one moment our world has crumbled and will never be the same.

Michelle and her daughter (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)

“We will support each other, and we thank and appreciate the love and support shown by our family and friends. Please hold your loved ones close, tell them you love them and make memories.

“Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. Our biggest cheerleader, our confidante, our rock – she will never be forgotten. We love you to the moon and back! We’ll do everything we can to get justice. Love you forever and always!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Superintendent Phil Davies, Tameside’s District Commander said: “Our officers have been working around the clock to identify and arrest the person responsible. We have a man in custody however this is still the early stages of the investigation after a woman’s life was tragically taken and we are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances and are keeping an open mind.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim as well as with the community who have been deeply affected by this incident. I understand the nature of the incident will cause concern in our communities, not just in Tameside, but across Greater Manchester. As a result, there will be a visible increase of police officers in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“We are determined to find answers and bring the person responsible to justice. I appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything to come forwards and if you have any information that could assist our investigation – no matter how small it may seem - please share it with the police.”