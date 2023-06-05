A police investigation has been launched after reports the zorb was blown off the water by a gust of wind

A nine-year-old boy who was inside an inflatable zorb has been seriously injured after reportedly being blown off a lake by a gust of wind.

The boy was inside the zorb ball at 2pm on Sunday (4 June) at an outdoor festival in Victoria Park in Southport, Merseyside, when he was hurt.

Merseyside Police said the ball was “unexpectedly raised into the air” and blown off the lake by a gust of wind, before landing on the nearby grass. The nine-year-old was taken by air ambulance to hospital remains in hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A nine-year-old boy who was inside an inflatable zorb has been seriously injured (Photo: Adobe)

Police added that a second zorb ball was also raised into the air by wind but the child inside was unharmed. An investigation has now been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

Victoria Park, which is home to Southport Flower Show, was hosting Southport Food and Drink Festival over the weekend, with the event including “inflatables, water walkers, slides” for children.

A Merseyside Police statement said: “We are appealing for information after a child was seriously injured today in Southport. At around 2pm on Sunday June 4, it was reported that a nine-year-old boy had sustained significant injuries.

“The boy was inside an inflatable zorb ball on a lake, which was unexpectedly raised into the air before it landed on the grass. A second zorb ball containing another child was also raised at the same time, but thankfully this child was unharmed.

“The nine-year-old was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to his injuries. He remains in hospital at this time. We are now appealing for anyone who may have captured images or videos of the incident to please get in touch to help us establish the circumstances of what happened.”