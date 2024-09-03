Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five children have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an 80-year-old man after a “serious” park assault.

Leicestershire Police confirmed that a 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and two 12-year-old girls were all arrested on suspicion of murder. It comes after the elderly victim was attacked in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, Leicester on Sunday evening (September 1) at around 6.30pm.

According to police, the victim was walking his dog when he was seriously assaulted by a group of young people near the park entrance on Bramble Way. The group fled the scene leaving the man seriously injured.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and transported him to hospital for further care. However, the force now confirmed that the victim has died from his injuries.

Leicestershire Police have launched a murder probe, with the five children currently in custody for questioning and have made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact with the victim. Detectives are urging anyone with any information about the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: “Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation. Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

DI Matts added: “We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist. Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?

“A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns.”

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to report via the public portal on Leicetsershire Police’s website.