Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after the death of a 13-year-old boy last week.

Jahziah Coke was killed after being stabbed at a property on Lovett Avenue in Oldbury on Thursday, August 29. Despite being treated by paramedics, the teenager died at the scene from his injuries.

The mother of Jaziah paid tribute to her son in a statement shared via police. She said: “Jahziah was a very polite, kind and family-orientated young man. He was very loving and always smiling. His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted.”

West Midlands Police has now confirmed that two teenage boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested and have since been charged on suspicion of murder. A man in his 40s was also arrested and has now been charged with assisting an offender.

The force said: “All three are being held in police custody before appearing at Birmingham magistrates today (Tuesday). At this stage, we are not looking for anyone else as part of our investigation.

“We have been carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area, but also need to hear from anyone with dash cam, doorbell, CCTV or phone footage that might help the investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”