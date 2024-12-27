Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A football fan has been arrested after a player was racially abused at a derby game.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid the slew of Boxing Day fixtures, the Scottish Premiership saw the hotly-anticipated Edinburgh derby take place between Hearts and Hibernian.

Hibs eventually won the match 2-1, but early on into the contest one of the team’s players, Jordan Obita, was subjected to racist abuse from a fan while a VAR review was taking place. The incident has forced the hand of both clubs, with Hearts and Hibs taking action against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hearts fan was ejected from the stadium, according to Associated Press, and has since been arrested in relation to “an alleged incident of racism”. A statement from the club condemned the alleged behaviour.

Jordan Obita was racially abused by a fan when Hibs played Hearts yesterday. | SNS Group

Obita was substituted on towards the end of the game, and was praised after the derby by Hibs manager David Gray.

Speaking after the match, he said: “The most important thing is Jordan's been on the pitch and was fantastic when he came on. So it's about making sure it doesn't affect people as much as we can.

“As far as I'm concerned, it's unacceptable.”