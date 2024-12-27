Football fan arrested after player racially abused during Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian
Amid the slew of Boxing Day fixtures, the Scottish Premiership saw the hotly-anticipated Edinburgh derby take place between Hearts and Hibernian.
Hibs eventually won the match 2-1, but early on into the contest one of the team’s players, Jordan Obita, was subjected to racist abuse from a fan while a VAR review was taking place. The incident has forced the hand of both clubs, with Hearts and Hibs taking action against it.
The Hearts fan was ejected from the stadium, according to Associated Press, and has since been arrested in relation to “an alleged incident of racism”. A statement from the club condemned the alleged behaviour.
Obita was substituted on towards the end of the game, and was praised after the derby by Hibs manager David Gray.
Speaking after the match, he said: “The most important thing is Jordan's been on the pitch and was fantastic when he came on. So it's about making sure it doesn't affect people as much as we can.
“As far as I'm concerned, it's unacceptable.”