A former Champions League star has been arrested by police after a woman died following a car crash.

Pedestrian Victoria Cairns was hit by an orange Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck in Rutherglen, near Glasgow, on Saturday, November 2. The 40-year-old was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died on Wednesday, November 7.

Now, the Daily Record has reported that former Rangers player Kyle Hutton has been arrested in connection with her death. The incident took place off Farmeloan Road, near where the midfielder lives.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward - particularly those who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.

Kyle Hutton played for Rangers in his heyday. | Getty Images

Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this difficult time. They have asked that their privacy is respected.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would again ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

A Crown Office spokesperson added: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report concerning a male aged 33 years in connection with an alleged incident on November 2, 2024.

“The accused was liberated from custody and did not appear in court. The case against the accused remains live and under consideration.”

Hutton broke into the Rangers side when he was still a teenager, making his debut in 2010 and helping the Ibrox side win both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup. That season, he even went toe-to-toe with Paul Scholes when Rangers played Manchester United in the Champions League.

Since then, he has played for the likes of St Mirren, Dumbarton and Queen of the South, and at the age of 33 currently plays for a junior football club.