A former BBC foreign correspondent has been sent to prison for paying to watch live streams of children being sexually exploited.

Duncan Bartlett, now 52, was once the BBC’s Tokyo correspondent and spent 15 years at the BBC World Service. He left in 2015.

Bartlett, of Judd Street, central London, was arrested in 2021 after police were told he was looking at indecent pictures of children. He pleaded guilty to 35 offences at a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on August 30 and has now been jailed for eight years at Wood Green Crown Court.

After he was arrested, electronic devices belonging to Bartlett were seized and forensically examined. Nearly 6,000 indecent images of children were recovered and detectives also found evidence that Bartlett had been making payments to people in the Philippines who would arrange live films of children being sexually exploited which he would watch.

Detectives from the Met’s Online Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Team worked with law enforcement authorities in the Philippines to pass information on about the people who were exploiting the children. A number of children were also identified and safeguarding by agencies in the Philippines.

Detective Constable Emily Dawson said: “Over a period of seven years, Bartlett made multiple payments to people in the Philippines asking that they arrange children to be sexually exploited for his own gratification.

“With close liaison work with our counterparts in the Philippines, we managed to identify and safeguard some of these children while several adults were arrested.

“Bartlett’s behaviour was utterly abhorrent but thanks to the painstaking work of detectives, a case documenting his offending was put together – this left him with no option but to admit his guilt.”

Bartlett admitted: 11 counts of causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity; nine counts pf causing a girl 13-15 to engage in sexual activity; ten counts of paying for the sexual services of girl under 13; three counts of making indecent images of children; two counts of encouraging the commission of either way offences.