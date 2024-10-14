Former rock musician Theobald Lengyel found guilty of murdering girlfriend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Theobald Lengyel was a founding member of the experimental rock band Mr Bungle and has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrman at her home in California. He is set to face life in prison when he is sentenced this November.
CBS News reported “Lengyel's six-week trial took a shocking turn when prosecutors played an audio recording allegedly from Hermann's phone of her begging for her life as Lengyel strangled her to death”
According to Sky News, “An official from the district attorney's office admitted that investigators did not discover the audio file until 22 September 2024 - one month after Lengyel's murder trial began.
“The recording starts with Lengyel - also known as Mylo Stone - playing piano before growing angry at Ms Herrmann because she doesn't want to go out to play pool. Ms Herrmann repeatedly says she does not want to go because she has to work in Berkeley the next day.”
Mr. Bungle is an American experimental rock band that was formed in Eureka, California, in 1985 by guitarist Trey Spruance, bassist Trevor Dunn and Mike Patton who went on to perform with Faith No More.
Theobald Lengyel played saxophone, clarinet and keyboards in Mr. Bungle, but left the band in 1996 and did not take part in their recent reunion tours, which started in 2020. In an interview with Faith No More band followers, the band explained how they were formed and said: “We disliked everyone/thing else and we gravitated toward each other in a very small, impoverished, and isolated area. I would say that every song reflects, in some way, our collective introspection, confusion, disdain and resultant social commentary and self-reflection that developed as teenagers in the ‘80s. While many of our peers were turning to drugs and alcohol, we found comfort in music.”