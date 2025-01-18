Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former schoolteacher has been jailed for sexual assaults on 14 boys.

Jack Smith was convicted of 39 offences after a three-week trial last year. They included 30 counts of sexual assault and nine counts of sexual communication with a child, and involved 14 boys in total, who were pupils at the school at which he taught.

Now the 29-year-old has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Smith, of Horncastle, Lincolnshire, claimed his behaviour wasn’t sexually motivated, but admitted that the victims were describing accurately what had happened. As well as being jailed, Smith was also given a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.

Former teacher Jack Smith, 29, of Horncastle, Lincolnshire, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for sexual assaults on school pupils | Lincolnshire Police

Detective Sergeant Mel Nash of Lincolnshire Police condemned his actions while praising the bravery of those who gave evidence.

She said: “Smith’s actions were deplorable and are likely to have long-lasting consequences, but we hope this sentence will help his victims start to move on and achieve some form of closure – even if the road ahead is a long one. But one thing is clear - without their bravery, we wouldn’t have achieved this result today.

“I’d also like to praise the families involved for their dignity and cooperation throughout our investigation. It has been incredibly difficult time for them but their commitment to seeing justice done can’t be overstated.

“And finally, I’d like to thank all those at Lincolnshire Police who worked on this case. Their professionalism and dedication were first class and is a testament to their passion for public service.”

Smith was suspended and later struck off, meaning he will not be able to teach or work with children again. The name of the school where Smith worked, and the ages of the victims cannot be published to protect their anonymity.

Police added: “If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault, please report it to us as soon as possible. Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe. If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK.”