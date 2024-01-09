The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene at Strawberry Hill railway station

Four men have been arrested following the death of a man at Strawberry Hill railway station, near Twickenham in south-west London.

Police launched a murder investigation after the man, in his 20s, was found dead at the scene by officers. British Transport Police (BTP) were joined at the scene by officers from the Metropolitan Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, who found the man with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds. The four men were arrested in connection with the incident and are in custody.

BTP's Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “This is a senseless act of violence which has seen the tragic death of a young man. This investigation remains in the early stages and the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries.