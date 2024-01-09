Four men arrested in murder investigation after man killed at Strawberry Hill railway station in London
The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene at Strawberry Hill railway station
Four men have been arrested following the death of a man at Strawberry Hill railway station, near Twickenham in south-west London.
Police launched a murder investigation after the man, in his 20s, was found dead at the scene by officers. British Transport Police (BTP) were joined at the scene by officers from the Metropolitan Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, who found the man with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds. The four men were arrested in connection with the incident and are in custody.
BTP's Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “This is a senseless act of violence which has seen the tragic death of a young man. This investigation remains in the early stages and the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries.
“I urge anyone with information that may help us piece together the moments leading up to this to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 630 of 08/01/24. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
