A 15-year-old boy is among two arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve. Harry Pitman was attacked on Primrose Hill in Camden at around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 31 whilst waiting for the firework displays with a group of friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (January 3), the Metropolitan Police made two further arrests, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, on suspicion of affray and they remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who leads the investigation, said: “Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year and watch the firework display. It was there that Harry became involved in an altercation that would have devastating consequences.

“We are aware of speculation, especially on social media, that the attack may have been racially motivated and I can confirm that there is no indication of a racial motive.

Despite having made three arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation. Similarly, I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far – the help that you have given makes a difference. My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry's loved ones as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, leading policing in Camden, said: “New Year’s Eve at Primrose Hill is a celebratory event that everyone should have returned safely home from. I am deeply saddened at the needless loss of another young life to knife crime.

“Thousands of people attended the event and it is testament to public spirit that some of those people have come forward to assist our Specialist Crime colleagues by providing information.

Harry Pitman, 16, who was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill in London just before the turn of the New Year

“We are aware of local concerns relating to the park. As a partnership, we take the safety of park users seriously, and we will continue to work with Camden Council and Royal Parks to address local issues.

“Local people will notice a heightened police presence to provide reassurance in the Primrose Hill area in the coming days. If you have concerns please approach officers and speak with them, or, if you prefer, contact your Neighbourhood Policing Team who would be happy to help you. My thoughts and prayers are with Harry Pitman’s family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement