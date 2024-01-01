Primrose Hill in London

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve in London.

Officers were called at 11.40pm to reports a boy had been stabbed in Primrose Hill in Camden, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim, who police believe to be 16 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight despite attempts at first aid by police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.