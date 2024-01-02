A 16-year-old boy has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder of another teenager

A 16-year-old boy has been released on bail after a teenager was fatally stabbed on New Year's Eve. Harry Pitman, also 16, was attacked on Primrose Hill in Camden at around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 31 whilst waiting for the firework displays with a group of friends.

Officers provided first aid to Harry before paramedics arrived. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene shortly before midnight. A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry's family and friends at this difficult time. He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him.

"His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss. A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

Harry Pitman, 16, who was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill in London just before the turn of the New Year

"We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year. It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences.

"Primrose Hill was very busy at the time and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police. It is vital that we build a clear picture of the moments leading up to, and immediately after, Harry's murder and I need anyone with information about the altercation, or the attack, to contact us immediately."

The police said a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.