Police have named a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death at New Year celebrations in London

A teenage boy who died in London while out celebrating the New Year has been named.

Harry Pitman was with a group of friends on Primrose Hill in North London last night. He died just minutes before the stroke of midnight and a 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police, which released the picture and confirmed Harry's name, said many people were on Primrose Hill at the time and it is vital that any witnesses contact us immediately.

The area is a popular place from where to watch the London New Year's Eve fireworks. Neighbourhood group Primrose Hill Watch has estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 people were gathered at the landmark park to watch the fireworks.

Benedict Smith told how he saw officers performing CPR and multiple ambulances racing up the hill as he arrived at Primrose Hill with a group of friends for the New Year celebrations just after the attack.

He said: "There were some officers holding a space on top of the hill which seemed strange, then we realised CPR was going on. In pretty rapid time after we arrived around two dozen more police arrived, put up a cordon, and ambulances then came through the crowd up to the top of the hill too. The police and then medical crew were doing constant CPR for at least 10 minutes and likely longer if before we arrived, but sadly, as the news has confirmed, to no avail. We weren’t present for the incident, but the constant CPR made it clear this was very serious, and unfortunately as it went on it became clear to us the medics were going to struggle to successfully resuscitate."