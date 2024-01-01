A man has been arrested on two counts of murder after two women were found dead

Park Lane in Cheadle, Staffordshire

A man has been arrested after two women were found dead in a house.

Police went to a home in Park Lane, Cheadle, Staffordshire, at about 3pm yesterday after being told one woman was dead and another was injured - but both women were declared dead at 3.50pm. A 68-year-old man from Cheadle has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

