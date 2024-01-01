Man arrested for murder after two women are killed in Cheadle, Staffordshire
A man has been arrested on two counts of murder after two women were found dead
A man has been arrested after two women were found dead in a house.
Police went to a home in Park Lane, Cheadle, Staffordshire, at about 3pm yesterday after being told one woman was dead and another was injured - but both women were declared dead at 3.50pm. A 68-year-old man from Cheadle has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.
Staffordshire Police want to hear from anyone with information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage. Anyone who can help can call 101 quoting incident number 340 of 31 December, or message the force using Live Chat on its website. People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
