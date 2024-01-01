Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, who is leading the murder probe, said: “Earlier this week we released an image of Jurejs Vankovs who we are keen to locate in connection with our investigation. Our efforts continue and a number of enquiries are ongoing to trace him. We are now releasing further CCTV images of Vankovs, a Latvian national who was seen wearing a black tracksuit and riding a red bicycle in Old Street, Islington. We believe he may still be using this bike, or another to travel around on. Whilst we know these images are not completely clear, we are hoping that his distinctive outfit and red bike may help to jog the memories of those who may have seen him. I would ask people in the Shoreditch and wider Hackney area to keep a lookout for him. If you see Vankovs, please do not approach him, but call 999 immediately.”