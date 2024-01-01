Boxing Day Hackney murder suspect spotted cycling around London on CCTV say Metropolitan Police
The suspect in a Boxing Day murder case has been seen on CCTV cycling around London
The prime suspect in a Boxing Day murder probe has been caught on camera riding a bicycle near the scene.
Police have released CCTV images of Jurejs Vankovs, 38, who is being sought in connection with the fatal stabbing of 49-year-old Michael Murphy in Hackney, east London, in the early hours of December 26. Murder Squad detectives urged local residents not to approach Vankovs, but to call 999 if they spot him.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, who is leading the murder probe, said: “Earlier this week we released an image of Jurejs Vankovs who we are keen to locate in connection with our investigation. Our efforts continue and a number of enquiries are ongoing to trace him. We are now releasing further CCTV images of Vankovs, a Latvian national who was seen wearing a black tracksuit and riding a red bicycle in Old Street, Islington. We believe he may still be using this bike, or another to travel around on. Whilst we know these images are not completely clear, we are hoping that his distinctive outfit and red bike may help to jog the memories of those who may have seen him. I would ask people in the Shoreditch and wider Hackney area to keep a lookout for him. If you see Vankovs, please do not approach him, but call 999 immediately.”
Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, added: “The support of the Hackney community is vital in helping us to find Jurejs Vankovs. We continue to work closely with our local partners to track him down but I would urge anyone who sees Vankovs, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in contact immediately.”
In a statement issued through Scotland Yard, Michael's family said: “We are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of Michael who was a loving father, son, brother and uncle and was a much-loved member of our family. We are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact the police.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.