A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two female police officers were attacked in Essex

Hull Grove in Harlow, where two female police officers were attacked on Friday, December 29. A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder

Police have named a man charged with two counts of attempted murder after two officers were attacked.

Officers were called to Hull Grove in Harlow, Essex, just after 5.45pm on Friday, because concerns had been raised about a man. The man had a knife and police say he was threatening people. While talking to him, a female officer sustained a wound to her head. She was taken to hospital immediately for treatment and was discharged late on Friday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second officer was also the victim of an assault. Essex Police say she did not require hospital treatment but is "is continuing to be supported by the force".

A man was arrested after additional officers were called. He taken to hospital for treatment before being questioned by officers from Harlow CID. Declan Diedrick, 23, of Hull Grove, Harlow, has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife. He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 1 January.