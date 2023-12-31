Harlow attempted murder: Police name knifeman charged with trying to kill officers
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two female police officers were attacked in Essex
Police have named a man charged with two counts of attempted murder after two officers were attacked.
Officers were called to Hull Grove in Harlow, Essex, just after 5.45pm on Friday, because concerns had been raised about a man. The man had a knife and police say he was threatening people. While talking to him, a female officer sustained a wound to her head. She was taken to hospital immediately for treatment and was discharged late on Friday evening.
A second officer was also the victim of an assault. Essex Police say she did not require hospital treatment but is "is continuing to be supported by the force".
A man was arrested after additional officers were called. He taken to hospital for treatment before being questioned by officers from Harlow CID. Declan Diedrick, 23, of Hull Grove, Harlow, has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife. He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 1 January.
Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said: “Thankfully both officers continue to recover from what this harrowing incident on Friday evening. Their welfare remains paramount and they will be given support from the force for as long as they feel they need it. We’ve been authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Mr Diedrick and as such it would be inappropriate to comment any further.”
