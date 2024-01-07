Arsenal are wearing the special No More Red kit in their meeting with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal have worn the all-white kit before. (Image: Getty Images)

Arsenal players will ditch their trademark red shirts when welcoming Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie in favour of a rare all-white kit.

The sudden change may confuse Gunners fans, especially with the home side traditionally wearing their first-choice strip, but there is a worthwhile intention behind the change.

NationalWorld has all you need to know about the No More Red kit that the club are wearing to play against Liverpool today.

Why are Arsenal playing in white against Liverpool in the FA Cup?

Arsenal will wear an all-white kit to play against Liverpool in a bid to end knife crime and youth violence in London. The No More Red kit is drained of the club's traditional red to raise awareness of the tragedies caused by knives.

The FA Cup tie with Liverpool is the first time that Arsenal have worn the special kit for a first-team home fixture but is the third consecutive season the No More Red kit has been donned. The Gunners' women's team will also sport the kit for their FA Cup match against Watford on January 14.

The No More Red project was first launched in January 2022 and was designed by Nellie-Rose. The artist said: “Community is everything and is what No More Red is all about, so it was important this was brought to life in my design. I feel proud that my creation was chosen to represent the campaign and provide the community with another way to support and feel connected to the initiative.”

How to buy the special Arsenal white kit?

Arsenal supporters will never be able to buy the all-white kit that the side are playing in against Liverpool. The No More Red kit is only for players to wear to raise awareness of knife crime and violence.

Gabriel Martinelli wears the No More Red kit in 2022. (Image: Getty Images)

Instead, fans can purchase a new bespoke community t-shirt from Arsenal stores on January 29 with 100% of the £30 retail price being donated equally between partner charities. These are - The Arsenal Foundation, Abianda (Abi Billinghurst & Associates); Octopus Community Network Limited; Box Up Crime; Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation; Don’t Stab Your Future; Ben Kinsella Trust; Steel Warriors; Copenhagen Youth Project; and St Giles Trust.

Arsenal do reward 'community champions' with No More Red shirts with 79 people being chosen to receive the shirts since the launch of the initiative.

What has been said about the No More Red Arsenal kit?

Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community, said: “No More Red provides a unique opportunity to highlight almost four decades of our local community work that has helped to keep thousands of young people safe. Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today’s world and we don’t have all the answers, but we are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community, we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants.”

