The FA Cup returns this week as the much-loved domestic competition throws up some tasty-looking ties.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the FA Cup this week (Image: Getty Images)

All eyes are on the FA Cup this weekend with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the prestigious cup competition to take on the lower league sides who have already fought their way into the third-round.

There are a number of all Premier League clashes while mismatch pairings between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United, as well as Gillingham and Sheffield United, are set to attract attention. There's also the return of the feisty Tyne-Wear derby as Eddie Howe takes his Newcastle United side across the river to bitter local rivals Sunderland on Saturday.

NationalWorld has all you need to know about which FA Cup ties are on television this week, when the fourth-round draw takes place and how replays work.

Which FA Cup third-round matches are on TV?

Football fans in the UK will be able to watch nine of this week's third-round FA Cup clashes on TV with both Premier League giants and lower league underdogs being broadcast over the coming days. Below is the full list of live coverage on channels.

Thursday, January 4 - Crystal Palace v Everton (8 pm) ITV4 / ITVX

Friday, January 5 - Tottenham v Burnley (8 pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday, January 6 -

Sunderland v Newcastle (12:45 pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa (5:30 pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Chelsea v Preston (5:30 pm) BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer

Sunday, January 7 -

Manchester City v Huddersfield (2 pm) BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer

Shrewsbury v Wrexham (2 pm) BBC iPlayer / S4C

Arsenal v Liverpool (4:30 pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 8th January - Wigan v Man Utd (8:15 pm) ITV4 / ITVX

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

The FA Cup fourth-round draw will take place on Monday, January 8 during the build-up before the meeting between Wigan and Manchester United at DW Stadium. The match kicks off at 8:15 pm with the draw set to get underway at 7:50 pm.

The draw can be watched live on ITV1 with the channel's coverage starting at 7:30 pm on Monday night. All the teams for the fourth-round will have been decided by then, except for Wigan and Manchester United, who will share a ball.

The fourth-round of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 with full details on dates and TV schedules to follow in due course once the draw has been completed.

Does the FA Cup have replays? Third-round rules and when matches go to extra time and penalties

If matches in the third-round of the FA Cup this week finish with scores level after 90 minutes, then the fixture will be replayed at the away side's stadium. Extra time and penalties will only be used if the aggregate score is still level at 90 minutes in the replay.

