FA Cup TV schedule, fourth-round draw info and whether matches go to extra time and penalties
The FA Cup returns this week as the much-loved domestic competition throws up some tasty-looking ties.
All eyes are on the FA Cup this weekend with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the prestigious cup competition to take on the lower league sides who have already fought their way into the third-round.
There are a number of all Premier League clashes while mismatch pairings between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United, as well as Gillingham and Sheffield United, are set to attract attention. There's also the return of the feisty Tyne-Wear derby as Eddie Howe takes his Newcastle United side across the river to bitter local rivals Sunderland on Saturday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
NationalWorld has all you need to know about which FA Cup ties are on television this week, when the fourth-round draw takes place and how replays work.
Which FA Cup third-round matches are on TV?
Football fans in the UK will be able to watch nine of this week's third-round FA Cup clashes on TV with both Premier League giants and lower league underdogs being broadcast over the coming days. Below is the full list of live coverage on channels.
Thursday, January 4 - Crystal Palace v Everton (8 pm) ITV4 / ITVX
Friday, January 5 - Tottenham v Burnley (8 pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday, January 6 -
Sunderland v Newcastle (12:45 pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa (5:30 pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Chelsea v Preston (5:30 pm) BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer
Sunday, January 7 -
Manchester City v Huddersfield (2 pm) BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer
Shrewsbury v Wrexham (2 pm) BBC iPlayer / S4C
Arsenal v Liverpool (4:30 pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Monday 8th January - Wigan v Man Utd (8:15 pm) ITV4 / ITVX
When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The FA Cup fourth-round draw will take place on Monday, January 8 during the build-up before the meeting between Wigan and Manchester United at DW Stadium. The match kicks off at 8:15 pm with the draw set to get underway at 7:50 pm.
The draw can be watched live on ITV1 with the channel's coverage starting at 7:30 pm on Monday night. All the teams for the fourth-round will have been decided by then, except for Wigan and Manchester United, who will share a ball.
The fourth-round of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 with full details on dates and TV schedules to follow in due course once the draw has been completed.
Does the FA Cup have replays? Third-round rules and when matches go to extra time and penalties
If matches in the third-round of the FA Cup this week finish with scores level after 90 minutes, then the fixture will be replayed at the away side's stadium. Extra time and penalties will only be used if the aggregate score is still level at 90 minutes in the replay.
Advertisement
Advertisement
From the fifth-round of the FA Cup onwards, there are no replays, meaning matches go straight to extra time and penalties. From next season, in a bid to streamline already jam-packed calendars for clubs, third and fourth-round replays will also be scrapped.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.