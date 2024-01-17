Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31, were killed in the bedroom of a house in Ilford, east London in October 2022

Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in a triple shooting in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Four men have been found guilty of the murder of two men who were fatally stabbed and shot in a gang-related attack in east London. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31, were killed in the bedroom of a house in Ilford on October 25, 2022.

The raid on the house took place at around midnight and lasted a total of five minutes. A third man, Khalid Khalid, was also shot in the head however survived after either fleeing or hiding with two other men.

The trial at the Old Bailey heard that the assailants were caught on CCTV outside the property wearing burkas to cover their faces. The court also heard that the group planned the attack from a "mission control" in a flat a few miles away.

Zain Mirza is said to have "procured" the murders of Mr Sheikh and Mr Mohammed in revenge for the killing of his brother in 2019. The court also heard that Mizra, who is currently in jail for a drug offence, attempted to plan the murders at 'arm's length' from behind bars, instructing Chibiuke Ohanweh, 21, Ayaani Ali Adan, 20, Mahad Gouled, 22, and Zakarie Mohamed, 19, to undertake the attack. Prosecutor John Price KC said: “He was the one who most wanted it done. His motive was revenge.”

Mr Sheikh, known as “Giddy”, was said to have been a key member of an Ilford gang called Drillford. Mirza, Ohanweh, Adan and Gouled all denied involvement in the murder of Mr Sheik and Mr Mohammed.