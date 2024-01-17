Four guilty for gang revenge murder of east London rappers Saydi Abu Sheikh and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed
Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31, were killed in the bedroom of a house in Ilford, east London in October 2022
Four men have been found guilty of the murder of two men who were fatally stabbed and shot in a gang-related attack in east London. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31, were killed in the bedroom of a house in Ilford on October 25, 2022.
The raid on the house took place at around midnight and lasted a total of five minutes. A third man, Khalid Khalid, was also shot in the head however survived after either fleeing or hiding with two other men.
The trial at the Old Bailey heard that the assailants were caught on CCTV outside the property wearing burkas to cover their faces. The court also heard that the group planned the attack from a "mission control" in a flat a few miles away.
Zain Mirza is said to have "procured" the murders of Mr Sheikh and Mr Mohammed in revenge for the killing of his brother in 2019. The court also heard that Mizra, who is currently in jail for a drug offence, attempted to plan the murders at 'arm's length' from behind bars, instructing Chibiuke Ohanweh, 21, Ayaani Ali Adan, 20, Mahad Gouled, 22, and Zakarie Mohamed, 19, to undertake the attack. Prosecutor John Price KC said: “He was the one who most wanted it done. His motive was revenge.”
Mr Sheikh, known as “Giddy”, was said to have been a key member of an Ilford gang called Drillford. Mirza, Ohanweh, Adan and Gouled all denied involvement in the murder of Mr Sheik and Mr Mohammed.
The jury deliberated for 40 hours to find all of the men guilty. A fifth man, Zakarie Mohamad, 19, of Kensington, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after a car involved in the attack was burned, however he was cleared of murder and attempted murder charges.
