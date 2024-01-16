Rico Siddell and Luke Solomon attacked a milkman on his rounds - watch the moment they crash the milk van into a wall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men who violently assaulted a milkman before stealing his van and crashing it into a wall in Nottingham have been handed a suspended sentence. Rico Siddell, 20, and Luke Solomon, 19, targeted the victim while he was on his rounds in Basford, Nottingham on March 17 2022.

The pair approached the milk van at around 3.45am on Vernon Park Drive, with Solomon picking up a milk bottle and smashing it through the driver's window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim drove away from the pair but they caught back up to him at a red light stop. The milkman attempted to phone the police before Solomon grabbed the phone from his hand.

He was punched by Solomon after he exited the vehicle. Siddell attacked him from behind at the same time, with the victim losing consciousness during the violent attack.

The milkman needed stitches to his head and suffered further injuries to his leg and back. He later told detectives that he believed he might die due to the violent threat Solomon and Siddell subjected him to during the attack.

Two men have been sentenced after they "violently" assaulted a milkman, before stealing his van and crashing it through a wall. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

The Volkswagen flatbed van was stolen by the pair and was later driven into a wall on Tewkesbury Drive in Basford around 20 minutes after the initial attack. Police were called to the scene, where they found the vehicle in the wall with smoke billowing from the engine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Solomon and Siddell had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. However, officers were able to catch up with the pair shortly after where they were arrested on the spot, noting that the pair seemed to be "heavily intoxicated".

Siddell, of Wide Bargate, Boston, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery on November 2, 2023. Solomon, of Lace Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and assault of an emergency worker.

During a sentencing hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, the pair were sentenced to two years in a young offender's institute, suspended for 21 months. They were also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirements days. Solomon was also told to complete a six-month alcohol abstinence requirement course.

Detective Constable Ben Hensell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an unprovoked, prolonged and violent attack on a victim who was simply trying to earn a living. It must have been a frightening experience for him and he required hospital treatment for some nasty injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Siddell and Solomon could then easily have harmed other people when they drove the van at speed and crashed it into a wall. Solomon went on to assault two police officers and made vile comments and threats to them in front of patients and hospital staff who were trying to help him.