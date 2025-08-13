A man who tried to kill himself and a two-year-old boy by walking in front of a train with the toddler on his shoulders has been jailed.

Danquah, of Vaila Street in Glasgow, denied attempted murder and another charge of culpable and reckless conduct, regarding another incident on the same date, stating his mental condition as a defence, however he was found guilty at Glasgow High Court on July 16. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment at the same court on Wednesday (August 13).

The court heard that Danquah took the then two-year-old boy, who is known to him, to Garrowhill railway station in Glasgow at around 7pm on July 2, 2023. Around 20 minutes later, he placed the child on his shoulders before jumping in front of an arriving train. The pair were struck and fell onto the tracks.

The emergency services were called to the scene, officers, paramedics and fire and rescue attended the station. Danquah and the boy were taken to hospital where Danquah was found to have sustained a broken jaw and fracture to his neck. Miraculously the child only suffered cuts and bruises with no serious injuries, and was discharged from hospital two days later.

The court heard that earlier that day, Danquah tried to climb over a footbridge above the M8 in Glasgow with the child on his shoulders, after arguing with his ex-partner who told him she had “moved on”. After posting a suicidal message on Facebook, he prepared a “contingency plan” including a note with contact details, the court heard.

Danquah was arrested by British Transport Police (BTP) detectives on suspicion of attempted murder. Following an investigation by BTP, he was charged and remanded in custody.

Sentencing, Judge Tony Kelly said: “You went to the platform, picked up [the child] and walked into the path of a train. You suffered injuries and [the child] was injured. To seek to take the life… over some hours is great criminality. I have no doubt about your intentions.”

“You were intent on taking your own life on July 2, 2023.” He said a train driver “saw you step in the path of a train” and people involved in the rescue were in “various stages of upset”.

Danquah made further attempts on his life including in December 2023, the court heard. Defending, Gary Allan said it was a “horrible miracle” and Danquah was receiving psychiatric help since a “one-off horror story took place at his own hand”.

Mr Allan said Danquah had been “beaten up by other prisoners”, and jail “will be living nightmare for him”.

DCI Marc Francey said: "Danquah's actions that day were incomprehensible. He deliberately put a young child’s life in extreme danger and it is only through sheer luck that he wasn’t seriously injured or killed. We could have easily been looking at a very different investigation.

"I am pleased to say that the child, now aged four, is doing well and his family now want to put this matter behind them and focus on their future. We would ask that their privacy is respected.

"Incidents like this are rare but nevertheless we will always hold offenders to account, and Danquah will now be spending the foreseeable future behind bars where he’ll have plenty of time to consider his abhorrent actions.”