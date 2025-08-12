A 23-year-old paedophile found guilty of child sexual offences is on the run after fleeing the country.

Hassan Mahmood, from Bury, was found guilty on four counts of child sexual offences following a four-day trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The offences include engaging in penetrative sexual activity with girl under 13, causing a child under 13 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child under 13, and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

According to Greater Manchester Police, Mahmood fled the country on the second day of his trial, which continued in his absence.

Detective Constable, Shaheen Saleh, from the Child Criminal Exploitation Team, said: “Hassan Mahmood committed this abhorrent crime and has now been found guilty. He has cowardly thought he can evade justice by fleeing the country.

“Mahmood is only prolonging the inevitable outcome, and we will do all we can to make sure he faces the full consequences of his actions. We are unwavering in our commitment to protecting children and are offering our full support to the victim and their family during this time.

“Anyone with information should contact the police either online or via 101. You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.