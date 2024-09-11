Los Angeles County Prosecutors have charged actor Gabriel Olds with five additional counts of sexual assault.

Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds is best known for appearing in TV shows such as NCIS, Six Feet Under and the movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye. NationalWorld first reported on the 52-year old actor back in August. On 19 July, Gabriel Olds was charged with seven felony sexual assault charges and the Los Angeles Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

An LAPD news release said that the actor was taken into custody on 7 August 2024. The news release read: “On January 19, 2023, a 41- year old woman reported that Gabriel Olds, a 52-year old Los Angeles resident, raped her at her home in Los Angeles. Two additional adult victims later came forward and made similar reports dating back to 2013, describing consesual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault.”

The LAPD news release also read: “Olds, a New York native and graduate of Yale University, works as an actor and screenwriter with credits dating back to the early 1990s. His victims reported that he used his status as an Ivy League alumnus with success in the film industry to meet women to arrange dates.”

The Los Angeles Times is now reporting that Gabriel Olds “is facing a dozen felony charges involving six victims. The charges include rape, rape of an unconscious person, sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape and injury to a girlfriend or significant other. Prosecutors say that his crimes go back to 2013 and that they are investigating allegations going back to his days as a student at Yale.”

Leonard Levine, who is representing Gabriel Olds as his attorney, wrote in a statement that “Mr. Olds has pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations. He is adamant that at all times any sexual contact he had with the complaining witnesses was consensual. A fact that the defense intends to establish in a court of law.”

If you need support when it comes to rape and sexual assault, you can contact Rape Crisis England & Wales 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222