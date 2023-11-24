Mark Fay, 29, was jailed after being found guilty in connection with a spate of motorbike thefts in and around Manchester. Amid an investigation by Greater Manchester Police's Central Neighbourhood Crime Team and District Tasking Team, Fay had posted the now-ironic taunt towards officers in videos posted on social media.

He was eventually caught and arrested in September 2023 and was charged with eight counts of theft of motor vehicle offences and three counts of handling stolen goods. He was remanded in custody and will now serve his prison sentence.

Police Constable Davies of GMP’s Central Divisional Tasking Team, said: “Fay had a clear set-up, he planned the offences carefully. It was a lengthy investigation by the team into a clearly organised spate of thefts. This showcases the lengths we take in our investigations - no matter how organised or sophisticated the group or individual may be, we will thoroughly investigate and put offenders away in jail. And our message to criminals is we can catch you, we will catch you and we will endeavour to catch all those who threaten the safety of our neighbourhoods in Greater Manchester.”