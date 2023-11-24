The man, believed to be 40, had told police that he had loaded firearms at the Dagenham home and planned to take his own life

A man has died during a shooting incident after police officers were called to a residence in Dagenham.

Officers were called to the home in Weston Green at around 7.59pm on Thursday November 23. Police had received a call from the man in question in which he told them that he wanted to take his own life and that he was in possession of loaded firearms.

Due to the nature of the calls, armed officers were sent to the scene. A specialist negotiator was also requested by the Met Police to attend.

The Met Police say that officers attempted to negotiate with the man, who was believed to be 40 years old, however shots were eventually fired by armed officers at around 9pm. The man was given first aid and CPR by those in attendance, with paramedics also called to the scene. He was pronounced dead at 9.30pm.

In subsequent searches of the home, officers found one non-police firearm on the premises. It was also concluded that nobody else was at the address at the time of the incident.

An investigation into the incident is under way. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) were also informed of the incident.

